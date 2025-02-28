Police issue update on QPR academy footballers who were arrested on suspicion of voyeurism
The two QPR players, reportedly part of the club’s academy programme, were arrested on Thursday, February 27 in relation to an incident at a nightclub in Kingston earlier this month.
Both footballers have now been bailed, subject to further enquries, until April.
In UK law, voyeurism is the act of getting sexual gratification from filming or watching someone engaged in a private activity without their consent. Police say the victim is receiving support from specialist officers.
A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “On Thursday, 27 February, police arrested two men in their late teens on suspicion of voyeurism. This follows a report of an incident which took place at a nightclub in Kingston on Wednesday, February 5.
“Both suspects were taken into custody - they have both been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early April. Enquiries are ongoing.
“The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.”
A statement from QPR added: “Queens Park Rangers Football Cub are aware of an alleged incident involving two academy players. The individuals are helping police with their enquiries.
“As this is an ongoing investigation, the club will not be making any further comment at this time.”