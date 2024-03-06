Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Queens Park Rangers paid an emotional tribute to late footballing legend Stan Bowles on Wednesday night ahead of the Championship meeting with West Bromwich Albion at Loftus Road.

The stadium held a minute's applause ahead of kick-off in celebration of the former footballer's life and career, with a number of his friends and past colleagues in attendance to pay their respects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward, who made 315 appearances for the West London club, passed away on February 24 at the age of 75. Bowles had been battling Alzheimer's disease since 2015 and his death was announced by daughter Tracey.

“Sad to be writing this but Dad has passed away," Ms Bowles wrote. “He was with all the family and went peacefully. God bless you, Stanley.”

Bowles also played for Brentford, Leyton Orient, Crewe Alexandra, Carlisle United and Manchester City over his illustrious career. The player also turned out for Nottingham Forest, winning the 1979 UEFA Super Cup with the club.

Loftus Road pays tribute to Stan Bowles

QPR put a number of actions in place for Wednesday night's match to honour and remember the player, who the club acknowledged as 'arguably the greatest player in our club's history'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several of QPR's 1975/76 side, which came within one point of being crowned champions of England, were at the match - Ian Gillard, Frank McLintock, Gerry Francis, Don Givens, Don Shanks, Ron Abbott and Dave Thomas. The group walked out of the tunnel ahead of QPR and West Brom teams to lay a wreath in the centre circle.

QPR remember Stan Bowles at Loftus Road.

Players also sported special shirts with 'Bowles 10' on them ahead of kick-off while a brilliant mosaic was displayed in the Stan Bowles Stand. Fans of the club also funded a flag in tribute to Bowles which was on display in the Loft Lower.

Marti Cifuentes' Bowles tribute

Paying tribute to the footballing legend in the matchday programme, QPR manager Marti Cifuentes wrote: "A club's character and values are forged by its most iconic players and by what they achieved with that club. That's particularly the case for a club with a history as rich as QPR's and, without question, Stan Bowles is a fine example of this.

"We are remembering him tonight and paying our respects to a man who is one of this wonderful club's biggest legends. Stan Bowles was a superb player and a man who demonstrated a noble and strong personality. He had no problems about taking on the number 10 shirt from Rodney Marsh when nobody wanted that pressure, and he wore the shirt with real distinction."

QPR remembered Bowles as 'arguably the greatest player in our club's history'.

Gordon Jago remembers the QPR legend

Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme also included a fascinating interview with former QPR manager Gordon Jago, who was the man responsible for bringing Bowles to the club back in 1972. Jago paid tribute to a 'skilful' player with a 'marvellous attitude to the game'.