It was heartbreak for Rangers after they losing in a penalty shoot-out to Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the Europa League 2022 in Seville

Aaron Ramsey reacts after missing during the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville

Rangers have lost the Europa League final after a nail-biting penalty shoot-out against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

Rafael Borre dispatched the decisive penalty to make it 5-4 for the Germans as they claimed the cup for the second time in their history.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After seven perfect penalties, Rangers’ Welsh star Aaron Ramsey missed his attempt, sending his spot kick down the middle of the goal where Kevin Trapp saved it easily.

Rafael Borre celebrates scoring the winning penalty with his team-mates (PA)

That proved to be decisive, and it was a gut-wrenching ending for the thousands of Scottish fans who had travelled to Andalucia.

So what happened in Sevilla?

What happened in the match?

In the opening minutes John Lundstram escaped without a card after leaving Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode bleeding from a head wound after going for a high ball with his boot. The bandaged midfielder continued after lengthy treatment.

Extra-time came after a gruelling, end-to-end 90 minutes, with Rangers’ Scott Arfield replacing Glen Kamara and goal hero Joe Aribo going off for James Sands.

Midfielder Arfield soon went close from 25 yards, but the final remained all-square.

Colombian striker Borré got the equaliser for the German side on the 69th minute, ghosting in behind centre-half Connor Goldson to finish one of Filip Kostić’s many tempting crosses.

Kevin Trapp makes a save from Rangers’ Ryan Kent during the UEFA Europa League Final (PA)

Aribo had claimed the breakthrough for Rangers on the 56th minute. The makeshift centre-forward sparked bedlam among the Scottish fans in the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

The Nigerian, who is normally used in a deeper midfield role, benefitted from a calamitous slip from Eintracht defender Tuta and calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Trapp.

Moments later, Frankfurt nearly equalised when Jesper Lindstrøm’s shot was deflected wide by Bassey.

There was another nervous moment when Daichi Kamada found himself through on goal but his lob landed on the roof of Allan McGregor’s goal, much to the relief of Gers fans.

The German side created the better chances in the first 45 minutes, frequently threatening down the wings and forcing McGregor into an excellent stop from Ansgar Knauff after Borna Barisic backed off from the wide player.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Rafael Borre celebrates scoring his side’s first goal to level the score at 1-1 (PA)

But the Glasgow side did work their way into the game as the first half progressed, with that man Aribo coming closest as his curling shot went inches past the post.

The stand-in striker received Scott Wright’s pass 22 yards out and tried to curl into the top corner but the former Charlton man was a yard off target.

What happened in Extra time?

The penalty shoot-out came after a closely-contested 1-1 draw in sweltering Seville.

The Scottish side came agonisingly close to winning the trophy with minutes to spare, when Ryan Kent connected with substitute Kemar Roofe’s pin-point cross. But Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp was there to deny him, before the resultant driven shot from Steven Davis sailed over.

Joe Aribo celebrates scoring the opening goal for Rangers during the UEFA Europa League Final (PA)

With a minute left on the clock, Rangers had another golden opportunity: a free kick just outside the box. But set-piece specialist James Tavernier’s accurate effort was saved well by Trapp.

The first half of extra-time was a nervy affair, with Rangers defender Calvin Bassey, a stand-out performer on the night, redeeming himself after letting goalscorer Borre through on goal.

What was the score in Sevilla?

After a brutal 120 minutes of action, the score was 1-1.

A penalty shoot-out would then decide the match with James Tavernier kicking off for his club with a stunning goal.

All looked even until Aaron Ramsey lined up and missed what would be the deciding goal.

All that was left was for Rafael Santos Borre to score and secure Frankfurt’s second Europa Cup Trophy.

How many fans watched the match?

Around 100,000 Rangers fans travelled to Seville for the occasion, with some watching on screens in the 57,000-capacity Estadio La Cartuja.

As well as the Europa League trophy, the Eintracht Frankfurt will claim a lucrative Champions League group stage place.