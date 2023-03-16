Manchester United will travel to Spain to face Real Betis for the return leg of the Europa League last 16. How to watch on UK TV

Manchester United have travelled to Spain for the second leg of their Europa League tie against Real Betis and enter the match with a three-goal lead on aggregate, giving Betis a big deficit to overturn if they are to stand a chance of making the quarter-finals.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were defeated 4-1 at Old Trafford in what was a perfect response for Erik ten Hag’s side after their 7-0 humiliation to Liverpool. Betis are yet to progress beyond the last 16 of the Europa League in its current format and only have one win in their last seven home matches.

Manchester United have been put through the ringer with a tumultuous period, including a goalless draw against Southampton in which both goalkeepers stole the show. Casemiro was forced off the pitch following a dangerous tackle on Carlos Alcaraz in the first half and no fewer than 28 shots had been seen fired to the goal after the 90 minutes.

While they may not be reaching the Premier League top two any time soon, Manchester United have never been eliminated from a Europa League last 16 tie after winning the first leg.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Manchester United’s upcoming last 16 second leg...

Casemiro will play against Betis despite domestic ban while Antony (R) is reported as ill

When is Real Betis vs Man United?

The two sides will play each other later today, Thursday 16 March 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 5.45pm GMT. Real Betis’ Benito Villamarin Stadium will host the fixture and is set to see just under 60,000 fans attend.

How to watch Real Betis vs Man United

BT Sport will have all the coverage from the UEFA Europa League matches. Fans can subscribe to a monthly pass for £29.99/month and highlights will then be available after the final whistle on the BT Sport YouTube channel and on the BBC Sport’s website.

There is also a highlights show on BT Sport which begins at 10.30pm on Europa League nights, covering all the biggest talking points from the fixtures.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other twice in the lead up to this fixture with both sides winning one match apiece. Real Betis one 1-0 in an international club friendly back in December but United beat them 4-1 in their first leg fixture a couple of weeks ago with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst all scoring.

Across all competitions, Erik ten Hag’s side have won four, lost one and drawn one match in their past six fixtures while Real Betis have won three, drawn two and lost one.

Team news

Injury was yet another huge point of disappointment for Betis at Old Trafford with their centre-back Luiz Felipe leaving the field with hamstring difficulty following the 90 minutes. He is now set to be absent until after the international break and will be one of three absences along with long-term knee victim Nabil Fakir and Juan Cruz. William Carvalho will, however, be back from a La Liga ban.