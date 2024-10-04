Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Real Madrid star wants an Arsenal defender to join the club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another scintillating array of Premier League fixtures awaits us tomorrow - Newcastle United will square off against Everton, as Liverpool take on Crystal Palace and Manchester City face Fulham. What is happening in the rumour mill today?

A Real Madrid star has identified an Arsenal defender as a dream future signing for the club - meanwhile, two key figures at West Ham United could face the axe if their poor form does not improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antonio Rudiger wants Real Madrid to sign William Saliba

Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is a big fan of William Saliba. When asked who he would like Los Blancos to sign in the future, he name-dropped the Arsenal superstar, saying that having him in their ranks would be ‘great’.

Speaking to Inside Scoop HQ, Rudiger said: “I say William Saliba. I’m very happy [with] Militao. But there’s so many games, so we would rotate, so to have Saliba… it would be great.”

Julen Lopetegui and Tim Steidten ‘in danger’ of being sacked at West Ham United

West Ham’s Julen Lopetegui could face the axe after the Hammers’ underwhelming start to the 2024/25 season, according to former Everton chief Keith Wyness. He mentioned how Lopetegui had to ‘start well’ - something that has not transpired.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness said: “[Julen] Lopetegui was always going to be in the crosshairs, and he had to start well. Tim Steidten, it was always said that he and David Moyes had a big fight – and it seems he won that battle. Whether that’s true or not, I don’t know, I’m going on gossip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Steidten also being responsible for picking Lopetegui, and also potentially giving Moyes a hard time – certainly, he will be the one people are looking at. I think both are in danger. West Ham have got to turn this around quickly. I’ve looked at their fixtures, and in the next five games they have to find a break.”