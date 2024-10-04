Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action against Porto in Portugal last night Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images | Manchester United via Getty Images

One Manchester United star has given fans reason to hope he is returning to form recently - leaving some baffled when he was hooked at halftime in the club’s dramatic draw with FC Porto.

United gave their fans more grief last night in a thrilling Europa League encounter with Porto, letting a two-goal lead slip and needing a stoppage time effort from the legendary forehead of Harry Maguire to salvage a point.

The defensive display was poor, but a highlight for spectators was Marcus Rashford’s performance. Having recently ended a goalless streak in all competitions that had lasted since March, the born-and-bred Red looks to be enjoying his football much more recently.

He opened the scoring last night in the seventh minute after cutting through two defenders and squeezing a shot in at the near post past Diogo Costa. Less than fifteen minutes later, he timed a pass well to tee up Rasmus Højlund for United’s second. Though the Porto keeper undeniably should have done better with both efforts, Rashford looked lively - and most importantly, he looked like a man who had his confidence back.

He was one of United’s standout performers in the first half, which they ended level at 2-2 after seven minutes late in the half saw goals from Pepê and Samu Omorodion.

Considering United needed to swing the goalscoring momentum, it was a surprise when the fourth official’s board went up showing Rashford’s number at the restart. He was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho in a decision that left fans nonplussed. The Reds struggled to find a cutting edge in the second half, trailing 3-2 for much of it, and it was not Garnacho but fellow substitute Harry Maguire who came to the rescue with a header in stoppage time.

Some assumed the winger must have been injured for him to have been withdrawn so early in a match when United knew they needed more goals - but Ten Hag revealed after the game the reason was much more routine.

“We have to rotate,” the Dutchman said when asked about the substitution, adding: "Garnacho, we didn't start him, but he had a great game not only Sunday but the whole season. “We quickly turn around to Villa, they have a day longer, we have an away game, so we want fresh players on the pitch on Sunday.”

One criticism of Rashford’s performance was that he took his foot off the gas in his defensive duties, failing to prevent João Mário’s cross that led to Porto’s opener (although Lisandro Martinez was heavily to blame for the goal). When asked if Rashford’s withdrawal was to do with that moment, the manager said: "As I say, I have to watch it back and I think over the left side definitely we didn't defend well tonight.

"Marcus also played a part in this but, as I say, it had to do with Garnacho and nothing against Rashy."

Ten Hag has recently spoken out about the punishing fixture calendar and rotation is a fact of life for most Premier League managers playing in European competitions. But taking off your side’s most promising attacking threat so early in a game that sits at 2-2 went beyond what some considered reasonable rotation.

Fans will hope that Ten Hag’s decision pays off when United travel to Aston Villa, who are fresh from an incredible Champions League victory over Bayern Munich, on Sunday.