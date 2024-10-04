Premier League predictions vs ChatGPT as Manchester United take on Aston Villa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester City will look to stretch their legs at the top of the Premier League table this weekend - while their Manchester rivals simply look to find their feet.

This weekend’s Premier League action should see goals aplenty, as attacking sides clash and the top teams face-off against those who have been struggling so far this season.

Fearful that our AI overlords will one day rule the world, NationalWorld is distracting ChatGPT by asking it to predict this weekend’s Premier League results - and going toe-to-toe with the machines. The AI says it takes into account “recent form, injuries, and both teams' styles of play” but this reporter feels you cannot beat a simple eye test.

These are the scorelines that ChatGPT has predicted for this weekend - and how my predictions differ.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

ChatGPT: 1-2 | David George: 0-2

According to ChatGPT, Crystal Palace “may struggle” against Liverpool’s rock solid defence, but still expects the Eagles to get a goal. But while it’s true that Eberechi Eze has been desperately unlucky in front of goal this season, Crystal Palace look like a totally different side without Michael Olise on the wing. By contrast, Liverpool are firing on all cylinders at the moment, so a 2-0 result in favour of Arne Slot’s boys seems like a fair guess.

Arsenal v Southampton

ChatGPT: 3-0 | David George: 6-0

There is a Premier League tradition that, once a season, Southampton get absolutely spanked with a ridiculous scoreline that puts the manager’s job into immediate jeopardy. It’s been a torrid start to the season for the Saints and I don’t see how their trip to the Emirates could be any different - in fact, I reckon the Gunners will have an absolute field day, so long as manager Mikel Arteta puts out his strongest XI. ChatGPT doesn’t tend to punt for bold scorelines, but did say that Arsenal “should be too much for Southampton to handle”.

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

ChatGPT: 2-1 | David George: 1-0

So far, the AI and I have not differed on who will win, just the result by which they will get there. ChatGPT said that “Brentford's attacking duo of Mbeumo and Wissa are likely to break Wolves down” - which is all well and good until you remember that Wissa is out injured. But Wolves have been timid at best so far this season, so Brentford will likely get a 1-0 win, with Mbeumo being the difference maker.

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth

ChatGPT: 2-0 | David George: 1-2

Our first disagreement of the gameweek, and despite my Bournemouth bias shining through here I do genuinely believe that the AI has got this one totally wrong. ChatGPT insists that the Cherries “have struggled to keep up defensively” and I do see Leicester grabbing a goal here, but Iraola’s style of all-out-attack is yielding positive results so far this season. Leicester have been promising, but I think they falter at home here.

Manchester City v Fulham

ChatGPT: 4-0 | David George: 3-1

I agree with ChatGPT that Manchester City will score goals for fun at the Etihad this weekend, but a clean sheet? That seems unlikely to me now. Although the reining champions have the best defence in the league, they will sorely miss Rodri - who is out for the season with an ACL injury. The back line doesn’t look as comfortable without him in front of them, and I imagine someone like Emile Smith Rowe will be keen to get a goal for Fulham this weekend.

West Ham v Ipswich

ChatGPT: 3-1 | David George: 1-1

Based on form, the AI really thinks West Ham will win 3-1?! The Hammers have been woeful so far this season, with manager Julen Lopetegui’s tactics being lambasted by fans across social media. Meanwhile, fledgling Ipswich Town got a draw against Aston Villa last weekend, who in turn beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week. West Ham’s inevitable complacency against a newly-promoted side could bring us quite the upset.

Aston Vila v Manchester United

ChatGPT: 2-2 | David George: 2-0

Hahahahahahahahahhahahahahaha. Manchester United can’t even beat FC Porto when holding a 2-0 lead, so a trip to Villa Park this weekend is certain to end in disaster for the Red Devils. Villa have been given a huge morale boost after beating Bayern Munich, and the duo of Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers has become a sight to behold in the Premier League. Watch for Erik ten Hag to make some panic substitutions again in the second half as he tries to save his job.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

ChatGPT: 3-1 | David George: 2-1

Cole Palmer is going to save the day again, isn’t he? Nottingham Forest have had a spectacular start to the season and are currently sat 10th in the league. Off the back of four goals in 20 minutes against Brighton, however, Chelsea’s star Palmer is likely licking his lips at the prospect of repeating that success against another mid-table side. But don’t count Forest out just yet - they’ve got some great quality, particularly in the midfield, and I think it’ll be a late goal that decides how this one concludes.

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

ChatGPT: 2-2 | David George: 2-3

Just like ChatGPT said, both of these teams are at their best when attacking, with the AI predicting “an entertaining, high-scoring affair”. But I think Tottenham do have the edge here, with Solanke buoyed by his England call-up and a squad coming off a 3-0 spanking of Manchester United. But Brighton certainly won’t make it easy for them.