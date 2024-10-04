Erik ten Hag’s job at Manchester United could be hanging by a thread. | Getty Images

Should Erik ten Hag be sacked as Manchester United manager?

Last night could have been the final nail in Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United coffin. The Red Devils squandered a 2-0 lead against Porto in the Europa League, falling behind in the second half - were it not for Harry Maguire’s late equaliser, it could have been even worse.

United started the game well and were 2-0 up after 20 minutes, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund. However, Porto were more than happy to exploit their high line.

Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez looked off the pace, unable to cope with the Portuguese giants’ swift counterattacking play. Direct balls through (or over) midfield opened up United with regularity. Noussair Mazraoui suffered from this in particular, being caught out of position time and time again.

Eventually, it cost them - Pepe scored first for Porto, followed up by two efforts from Samu Omorodion (who was excellent throughout). While the centre-back pairing were very poor, they were given little help from the players around them. Eventually, they were both hooked for Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

Late on, Bruno Fernandes received his second red card in as many games - even if we felt it was a tad harsh. Nevertheless, it was the much-maligned Maguire who spared United’s blushes.

Should Erik ten Hag be sacked?

The gaps in midfield were startling - it seemed as though the players did not know what their roles were out of possession. Such widespread disorganisation can only be one man’s fault - the manager.

In his defence, United are creating chances under his system - according to FBref, the Red Devils have accumulated the 5th-highest xG tally in the Premier League so far this season. Despite this, with an xGA (expected goals allowed) tally of 10.8, they also have the 5th-leakiest defence in the division.

There have been plenty of poor individual performances, but one cannot help but think they would all fare better in a more organised outfit. Casemiro, for example, has been below-par - but against Porto, the Brazilian was tasked with covering an impossible amount of space, given the gaps and lack of structure.

It should also be noted that United spent almost £180 million in the summer. To shell out such an enormous sum of money and have so little to show for it is criminal - especially so when their key weaknesses have not been addressed.

If not Ten Hag should not be fired now, then the game against Aston Villa at the weekend - a game which United will likely lose - could signal the end of the Dutchman’s tenure at Old Trafford.