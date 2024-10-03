Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United have their sights set on a player who has also been targeted by Liverpool.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool currently sit at the top of the Premier League table - with another round of Premier League fixtures just around the corner, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around England’s top division today.

Manchester United have identified a young Liverpool target as a potential future signing - meanwhile, Manchester City are working hard to keep one of their star players from leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United could make ‘move’ for Dario Osorio

Manchester United may look to strike a deal for FC Midtjylland wonderkid Dario Osorio in the near future, according to a recent report from Danish outlet Tipsbladet. Previously, he has been in Liverpool’s crosshairs - the Reds submitted a bid of around £8m for the 20-year-old in the summer, but this was rejected.

As such, United now have a rough idea of how much they will need to pay to pry Osorio from Midtjylland. So far this season, he has played 15 games in all competitions, scoring three goals and notching up a single assist.

Manchester City ‘trying everything’ to tie Kevin De Bruyne down with new deal

Kevin De Bruyne has been the linchpin of Manchester City’s success over the last few years - and while he is starting wind down somewhat at the age of 33, City have no intentions of letting him go just yet.

The Belgian international’s current deal is due to expire in the summer - the Sky Blues are doing ‘everything’ to try and keep him at the club beyond this point, according to a report from Football Insider. Lucrative offers from clubs in the Saudi Pro League could await De Bruyne if he leaves the Etihad Stadium - as such, Pep Guardiola could have a serious task on his hands.