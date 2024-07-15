Argentina defeated Colombia in the final of the Copa America. | AFP via Getty Images

There were troubling scenes in Miami after the final of Copa America.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night saw the final of the 2024 Copa America between Argentina and Colombia take place - however, the game was marred by trouble off the pitch.

The game took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Thousands of fans showed up without tickets and attempted to enter the stadium regardless - some opted to climb over the railings, while others clambered into air vents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers at the scene struggled to contain the crowd, but were eventually able to corral them behind gates to prevent anyone else from entering the stadium without a valid ticket. During the commotion, several fans obtained injuries requiring medical treatment - the chaos outside the ground ultimately led to the game being delayed by a total of 82 minutes.

Argentina would go on to win the game 1-0. It was a tense affair with few clear cut chances - Colombia largely dominated possession, while their opponents looked to break at pace.

The game was forced into extra time after the two teams could not be separated over the course of 90 minutes. In the 112th minute of the encounter, Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the game to give Argentina the victory - it is their third major trophy in as many years, after they won the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022.

Miami-Dade County’s police department issued a statement following the incident, which reads [via The Guardian]: “These incidents have been a result of the unruly behaviour of fans trying to access the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are asking everyone to be patient, and abide by the rules set by our officers and Hard Rock Stadium personnel. We are actively working with Hard Rock Stadium to ensure a safe environment for all those attending. Unruly behaviour will get you ejected and/or arrested.”