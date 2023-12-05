Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England beat Scotland 6-0 and yet their hearts are broken and hopes have been shattered. There were stars shining all around the ground with Alex Greenwood opening the scoring, soon followed by two quick-fire goals from Lauren James.

Beth Mead enjoyed her return to the starting line-up with a goal and assist all before half-time with Fran Kirby and Lucy Bronze making it 6-0. One would have thought it would be enough. However, it was not to be with the Dutch scoring a last minute winner to deny England’s chances of topping the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niamh Charles, a rare starting option for England, was a key cog of the Lionesses’ attacking line and was full of her team’s disappointments post-match.

Speaking to Edinburgh Evening News, Charles, 24, admitted it was “gutting” to hear of Damaris Egurrola’s last minute winner.

“It happened so quickly, I think we did well, first half really well. Scored six goals and one right at the end. But just right at the end to hear they’d scored one again was really gutting.

“Sarina and Lucy I think were keeping track of it.”

After such a dominant performance, it’s hard to comprehend their emotional turmoil of such an ending with Charles going on to add: “It felt really good as a stand alone game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To come here and win 6-0 is really good but at the end of the day it doesn’t feel like that because we’ve been knocked out and to have come so close, it’s so hard to take.”

After such a clutch match against the Netherlands, Mary Earps enjoyed achieving what she does best - a clean sheet. There were several hair-raising moments with a final minute hit of the post sending England players’ hearts through the roof. However, their trophy laden captain was once again on hand with Charles saying of Earps’ crucial saves: “It was an unbelievable save by Mary and I think a bit of emergency defending but that’s what the defence is there for.”

England will now miss out on the next stage of a major tournament, an unimaginable feat, and the left-back was adamant her side will not be relishing the chance to kick-back and rest.

“You want to be in every tournament and to have come so close is really tough to take so yeah for sure. But football moves quickly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement