Scotland will look to make it two wins in the space of a week this weekend, when they take on the Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park

Scotland enjoyed a huge 3-0 win over Ukraine last night as they took one step closer to winning promotion to the Nations League top tier.

Wins in both of the Scots’ final two games would confirm their place as second seeds heading into next year’s Euro tournament, while Republic of Ireland will also be eyeing a strong finish to the group stage.

The two national teams will come head-to-head this weekend as they battle it out in League B, with Stephen Kenny’s side needing a victory to be remain in with a chance of finishing top.

A victory for Scotland could confirm their top place finish if Armenia were to shock Ukraine, however it is likely to go down to the last day when they take The Blue and Yellow for the second time in six days.

Three points for Republic of Ireland could leave them only two points behind Saturday’s opponents ahead of an arguably less challenging final clash with Armenia next week.

Here is everything you need to know about the crucial clash...

When is Scotland vs Republic of Ireland?

Scotland vs Republic of Ireland is scheduled to take place this weekend on Saturday 24th September.

Steve Clarke’s team will host the match at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The Nations League tie is set to kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday evening.

What TV channel is Scotland vs Republic of Ireland on?

The penultimate Nations League group stage fixture is set to be broadcasted live on Premier Sports 1 this weekend.

Premier Sports subscribers can access a live stream to the match via the Premier Player app or online at the Premier Sports website.

A one month subscription for Premier Player costs £9.99 and would Scotland’s two remaining UEFA Nations League matches this month.

There are also package options to access the channels through providers including Sky, Virgin, Amazon Prime and Netgem.

ITV4 showed Scotland’s last game against Ukraine for free, but they won’t be doing so for the Republic of Ireland match, and will instead be showing the World Mixed Doubles Championship snooker.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for Scotland vs Republic of Ireland are no longer available after the clash sold out.

This means we can expect over 50,000 fans in attendance on Saturday.

Team news

Scotland are expected to continue their Nations League campaign without captain Andy Robertson after he suffered a knee injury with Liverpool, while Grant Hanley, Jacob Brown and Jon McLaughlin pulled out of the squad before the Ukraine match.

Despite Wednesday’s excitement, Clarke’s side must contend with a huge injury blow, as Nathan Patterson was stretchered off at Hampden Park.

Brentford’s Aaron Hickey could take Patterson’s place in defence, while Lyndon Dykes could get the nod over Che Adams after bagging a brace following his substitution on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Robbie Brady, Andrew Omobamidele and Callum O’Dowda return to the fold for the Republic of Ireland.

Gavin Bazunu and John Egan could feature in the starting line-up with both Caoimhin Kelleher and Darragh Lenihan absent, while Matt Doherty could return to right wing-back despite only making one appearance in the Premier League this season.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Craig Gordon; Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney; Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay; Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn, Ryan Christie; Lyndon Dykes.