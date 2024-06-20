Football fans in Germany have been warned that storms in the west of the country have closed multiple fanzones for the Euro 2024 tournament. (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Serbia could quit Euro 2024 in protest of offensive chants aimed at them.

Serbia - who share a group with England - could be set to make a decision that could throw Euro 2024 into disarray. Following chants of ‘kill the Serbs’ from Croatia and Albania fans during their game on Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles have threatened to quit the tournament in protest.

The game was an entertaining one - Albania took the lead, only for Croatia to overturn the scores in under three minutes. Albania netted a dramatic last-minute equaliser - sadly, it is the behaviour of the fans in attendance which has captured the headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serbian FA General Secretary Jovan Surbatovic issued a statement, in which he said [via Mail Online]: “What happened is scandalous and we will ask UEFA for sanctions, even at the cost of not continuing the competition.

“We are sure that they will be punished, because they have already responded to our appeal to remove the so-called journalist from Albania from the championship.

“We will request UEFA to punish the federations of both selections. We don't want to participate in that, but if UEFA doesn't punish them, we will think about how to proceed.

“We were punished for the cases of fishing and our fans behaved much better than the others. One fan was fined for racist abuse and we don't want it to be attributed to others. We Serbs are gentlemen and we have an open heart, so I appeal to the fans to remain gentlemen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do the ‘kill the Serbs’ chants relate to?

The ‘kill the Serbs’ chants originate from the Yugoslav wars, which took place from 1991 to 2001. The war, in which Serbia and Croatia were major players, resulted in the deaths of approximately 135,000 people - a further 4 million were displaced.