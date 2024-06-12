Serie A star 'curious' about Man Utd and Liverpool links as ex-AC Milan boss rejects Nottingham Forest
Euro 2024 has the public’s attention at this current moment, with England’s first game of the tournament due to take place on Sunday. While club football is currently on hold, their transfer business never stops.
Today, a Serie A midfielder has claimed he is ‘curious’ regarding a possible move to either Manchester United or Liverpool - additionally, Nottingham Forest have seen an offer rejected for a former AC Milan head coach.
Ederson ‘curious’ regarding Manchester United and Liverpool transfer links
Atalanta midfielder Ederson was in inspired form last season - his efforts played a major role in La Dea’s Europa League winning campaign. Since then, the Brazilian has been linked with a move to both Liverpool and Manchester United - he is believed to be ‘curious’ regarding a possible move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.
Speaking to Spanish outlet AS about a potential Premier League move, Ederson mused: “I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot. I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know. I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow.”
Stefan Pioli rejects Nottingham Forest offer
Nottingham Forest have made a shocking - not to mention audacious - approach to former AC Milan head coach Stefan Pioli, according to a report from Italian outlet Radio Rossonera. However, Pioli has rejected their offer - he has also turned down job offers from teams in Serie A.
Forest already have a head coach - Nuno Espirito Santo - in place, making their approach for Pioli a confusing one. It does little to instil confidence in the Portuguese’s abilities as manager - could Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis have already lost faith in him?