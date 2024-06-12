Getty Images

A Serie A star is ‘curious’ regarding a possible move to Manchester United or Liverpool, as a former AC Milan head coach has rejected a move to Nottingham Forest.

Euro 2024 has the public’s attention at this current moment, with England’s first game of the tournament due to take place on Sunday. While club football is currently on hold, their transfer business never stops.

Ederson ‘curious’ regarding Manchester United and Liverpool transfer links

Atalanta midfielder Ederson was in inspired form last season - his efforts played a major role in La Dea’s Europa League winning campaign. Since then, the Brazilian has been linked with a move to both Liverpool and Manchester United - he is believed to be ‘curious’ regarding a possible move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS about a potential Premier League move, Ederson mused: “I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot. I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know. I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow.”

Stefan Pioli rejects Nottingham Forest offer

Nottingham Forest have made a shocking - not to mention audacious - approach to former AC Milan head coach Stefan Pioli, according to a report from Italian outlet Radio Rossonera. However, Pioli has rejected their offer - he has also turned down job offers from teams in Serie A.