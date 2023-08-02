Xisco Munoz and Russell Martin will both take charge of their new teams for the first time as Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton

Sheffield Wednesday will host Southampton in the curtain-raiser for the new Football League season.

The Owls are competing in the second tier of English football for the first time in two years after their relegation in 2021, having been promoted via the play-offs under former manager Darren Moore.

The South Yorkshire side kick off the season with new management following the appointment of former Watford boss Xisco Munoz.

The Saints will also begin the new season with a new face in the dugout and they have opted to appoint former Swansea City manager Russell Martin as they push for an immediate return to the top flight.

The fixture will be an intriguing watch for many football fans around the world who have eagerly been anticipating the start of the new season.

But how can fans watch the game between Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton and who is the favourite to pick up three points in the opening game of the campaign?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton?

Sheffield Wednesday were promoted via the play-offs under former manager Darren Moore. (Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton kick off an action-packed season of Championship football at Hillsborough Stadium on Friday 4 August.

The upcoming fixture is the first league meeting between the two sides since the 2010/11 campaign when both competed in League 1.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton

Sheffield Wednesday’s Friday night clash with Southampton is the first live football match of the 2023/24 season.

Sky Sports will provide comprehensive coverage and build-up for the game from 7pm and the game itself will kick off at 8pm.

It is the first time that Southampton have competed in the Championship since their promotion winning season under Nigel Adkins in 2011/12.

Who is the favourite to win?

Southampton are the bookmakers favourites to record an opening-day victory against Sheffield Wednesday as they begin life under new manager Russell Martin.

The Saints are targeting an immediate return to the Premier League and they are blessed with a talented team featuring the likes of Adam Armstrong, Che Adams and Romeo Lavia.

Southampton also still have James Ward-Prowse on their books although the England international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League throughout the summer transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday entered the game as underdogs after a turbulent summer behind the scenes which resulted in the shock departure of Darren Moore.

However, they are led into the new season by Xisco Munoz who has previously tasted promotion with Watford in 2021.

Southampton are 5/4 favourites to win the game according to SkyBet and Sheffield Wednesday are priced at 11/5.