The magic of the FA Cup has arrived early this season, with a heartwarming success story from the lower leagues of English football.

Today (August 19) is the first round draw for the FA Cup this season, and fans have already seen some familiar teams getting their opponents - Havant and Waterlooville will host Wallingford and Crowmarsh, Blyth Spartans will travel to Campion and AFC Dunstable will play AFC Sudbury.

But among the whopping 112 first round matches is a club that are simply happy to be a part of the tournament. For this is the first time in 20 years that Silsden AFC has qualified for the FA Cup.

It comes after producing an upset victory over eighth-tier club Atherton Collieries, with a 2-0 victory courtesy of goals from Kayle Price and Casey Stewart. FA staff reported that the attacking duo “also provided the goals in Silsden’s extra preliminary round win against Liversedge two weeks ago”.

Silsden AFC's team photo at the Keighley Road ground. | Silsden AFC

Silsden, from the west Yorkshire town of the same name, play in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division. Founded in 1904, the Cobbydalers play in a red and black strip at Silsden Sports Club, Keighley Road. Finishing 10th in the 2023/24 season, Kayle Price has been a standout player for the team so far this season.

Local managers Luke Lavery and Matt Cavanagh jointly coach the side, with notable recent games including the likes of Fleetwood Town and Bradford City travelling to Keighley Road for pre-season friendlies.

It seems that every year the FA Cup throws up an incredible run from a lower-tier side. Perhaps this season it will be Silsden who write themselves into the history books.