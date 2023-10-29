Sir Bobby Charlton: Liverpool's Sir Kenny Dalglish and Jurgen Klopp pay respects to Man United legend
Sir Kenny Dalglish says the Manchester United legend "will never be forgotten".
Past and present Liverpool managers have paid tributes to the late great Sir Bobby Charlton.
Ahead of today's Manchester derby at Old Trafford, where Man United and Man City will go head-to-head, Sir Kenny visited the stadium, where he laid a wreath on behalf of Liverpool Football Club and signed the book of condolence. The Manchester United legend and 1966 World Cup winner with England died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday morning.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile, current manager Jurgen Klopp also paid his respects to the memory of Sir Bobby by signing a page of the book of tributes. A minute’s applause was held ahead of Liverpool’s fixture with Nottingham Forest at Anfield earlier today, while players wore black armbands in honour of Sir Bobby.
Sir Kenny said: "For the family it must be a horrific time for them - Bobby has a fantastic history of being successful, helpful, honourable and a fantasic footballer, but above all a fantastic person. Although there's rivalry between both clubs there's no need for any hatred, for us it was always total respect.
"He was a great person and someone who's time I thoroughly enjoyed; the level he played at and the dignity and humility he had, and respect for those less fortunate than him as well. Nobody wants to put him in a book of condolences - we'd rather send a letter - but he was loved and revered.
"If he was so good to people outside the family, he must have been great within the family as well. My heart goes out to them.
"He will never be forgotten."