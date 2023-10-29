Sir Kenny Dalglish says the Manchester United legend "will never be forgotten".

Sir Kenny Dalglish signs the book of condolence for Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford. (Picture: Liverpool FC)

Meanwhile, current manager Jurgen Klopp also paid his respects to the memory of Sir Bobby by signing a page of the book of tributes. A minute’s applause was held ahead of Liverpool’s fixture with Nottingham Forest at Anfield earlier today, while players wore black armbands in honour of Sir Bobby.

Sir Kenny said: "For the family it must be a horrific time for them - Bobby has a fantastic history of being successful, helpful, honourable and a fantasic footballer, but above all a fantastic person. Although there's rivalry between both clubs there's no need for any hatred, for us it was always total respect.

"He was a great person and someone who's time I thoroughly enjoyed; the level he played at and the dignity and humility he had, and respect for those less fortunate than him as well. Nobody wants to put him in a book of condolences - we'd rather send a letter - but he was loved and revered.

"If he was so good to people outside the family, he must have been great within the family as well. My heart goes out to them.