The charity game returns again in 2023, with Jill Scott at the first female to captain the England side

Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott will become the first female to captain England in this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF charity match.

Scott was part of the record-breaking England team that won the European Championship title last summer and hit the headlines again in November after winning ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Following those two successes, the 36-year-old former Manchester City and Everton midfielder – who retired from football last August having won 161 caps for England – says she is now hoping to accomplish “The Treble” in June.

Scott said: “The Euros, The Jungle and now Soccer Aid for UNICEF – it’s the holy trinity! I’ve won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid now to complete ‘The Treble’! I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about, though – just look at the names involved! Buy a ticket, support this amazing cause and cheer us on!”

Since its inception in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised over £75million for UNICEF, including £15m for last year’s match at the London Stadium which finished 2-2 before the World XI secured victory on penalties.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for the game can be bought at socceraid.org.uk/tickets, and a family of four can attend the game for just £60.

Tickets prices start from just £10 for children and £20 for adults. Premium seats are available for £100 (plus booking fees). Wheelchair and Ambulant Disabled tickets are available in various areas of the stadium, at the equivalent price bands, and include a free personal assistant seat. Tickets can be booked direct via See Tickets.

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

The game will take place on Sunday 11 June at Old Trafford, where England will be looking to claim their first win over the World XI FC since 2018.

Who else is on the teams?

Scott is joined by three other former England internationals in making their Soccer Aid debuts, in ex-Lionesses team-mate Karen Carney, Chelsea’s Champions League winner Gary Cahill and ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Also making their debuts for England are DJ Joel Corry and rapper and actor Bugzy Malone, while Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness will play in goal for the first time.

Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure will co-manage the team as singer Tom Grennan, Olympic winner Sir Mo Farah, comedian Alex Brooker, former footballer and TV presenter Gary Neville, coach Paul Scholes, commentator Eni Aluko and YouTuber Chunkz return.

Eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt will captain the World XI again, with former Republic of Ireland and Tottenham striker Robbie Keane serving as a coach for the team and Lee Mack, Steven Bartlett and Kem Cetinay among the players named so far.

How can I watch it?