Here is how the 2022 Soccer Aid charity football match panned out with the likes of Lee Mack and Alex Scott taking part.

The 2022 Soccer Aid charity football event took place yesterday evening at West Ham’s London Stadium.

The match featured a whole host of well known faces including Liam Payne, Aitch and Martin Compston, as well as a number of former professional footballers in Dimitar Berbatov, Mark Noble and Gary Neville.

Thousands of fans flocked to the English capital to watch their favourite celebrities battle it out for the trophy, while it was confirmed following the match that the event had raised a whopping £15,673,728 for UNICEF.

So how did the match itself go?

What was the score in 2022 Soccer Aid?

The match ended 2-2 over 90 minutes, before the World XI won on penalties 3-1.

TikTok star Noah Beck handed Arsene Wenger’s side the lead after Patrice Evra was brought down in the penalty box by Chunkz.

The American’s cool finish was the first first half goal in a Soccer Aid match since 2019.

Chunkz was later brought down by Beck to gift England a penalty, which was then converted by Mark Wright to leave it level at half-time.

The decision for Wright to take the penalty was met with controversy and a lot of angry fans after the former TOWIE star ‘stole’ Chunkz’ chance to redeem himself after missing from the spot two years ago.

The hosts quickly took the lead in the second half thanks to a nice finish from Tom Grennan, before Kem Cetinay tucked away a second equaliser on the hour mark.

However, the World XI eased through the penalty shootout after both Grennan and Russell Howard missed from the spot, before Lee Mack’s conversion won them the match.

Previous results

Yesterday’s victory for the World XI was their fourth in a row - three of which came from a penalty shootout.

However, last year’s clash was much more one-sided, with the visitors taking an easy 3-0 win, thanks to goals from Cetinay (2) and Mack.