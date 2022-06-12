The comedian has played for both England and the World XI in the past.

Soccer Aid makes its return on Sunday evening, with a star-studded lineup of celebrities and ex-professionals raising money for a good cause.

The biggest charity match of the year is scheduled to kick-off at 7.30pm BST at West Ham’s London Stadium, with proceeds from the showpiece event going towards helping UNICEF in their endeavours.

As always, the game is set to feature a glittering array of famous faces from the worlds of both football and entertainment. Notable participants this year include former One Direction singer Liam Payne, Olympic legends Mo Farah and Usain Bolt, Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, and Brazilian World Cup winner Cafu.

Also, taking part is comic Lee Mack - but despite being born and raised on Merseyside, the 53-year-old will be turning out for the Rest of the World.

Here’s why...

Why is Lee Mack playing for the World XI?

Mack is a veteran of Soccer Aid at this point, and has featured in each of the fixture’s last three editions.

Long-time viewers will be aware, however, that he used to turn out for England’s squad - although penalty misses in 2018 and 2019 hardly left the Not Going Out star with the fondest memories of his time with the Three Lions.

During an appearance on popular BBC Show Who Do You Think You Are? in 2018, Mack discovered that he is of Irish heritage, and as such, joined up with the World XI last year.

The Would I Lie To You? star put in a much-improved performance too, scoring the third goal in a 3-0 win for his new side at the Etihad Stadium.

In a similar situation to Mack are Mo Gilligan and Chelcee Grimes.

Gilligan was born in London to parents of Jamaican and St. Lucian descent, and previously captained the World XI to victory on penalties at Old Trafford in 2020.