Noah Beck caught the attention of many fans who watched yesterday’s Soccer Aid annual charity football match.

The World XI team enjoyed their third victory in a row during yesterday’s Soccer Aid charity football match, with Tom Grennan and Russell Howard failing to convert in a dramatic penalty shootout.

While a majority of players have made regular appearances in the annual event, it was American newbie Noah Beck that caught the eyes of many.

The 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes for the World XI and turned heads with some brilliant passing before tucking away a near perfect penalty to gift them a first half lead.

The midfielder even earned some praise from former Manchester United and England star, David Beckham, who claimed Beck had been ‘impressive’ at the London Stadium.

Unless you are of a certain age, you are unlikely to know who Beck is or why he stood out amongst a number of former footballers.

Here is everything you need to know about Noah Beck...

Who is Noah Beck?

Noah Beck is a 21-year-old social media personality.

Born in Arizona, Beck burst onto the TikTok scene during the COVID-19 pandemic and rapidly gained attention online.

The American moved to Los Angeles in 2020 and joined the TikTok content house - ‘The Hype House’ - creating daily content for their millions of followers.

Beck has been in a relationship with TikTok star and singer Dixie D’Amelio since October 2020.

Noah Beck’s TikTok account

After posting his first TikTok in early 2020, Beck quickly became one of the app’s fastest growing creators.

Over two years later, Beck has gained a whopping 33.5 million followers on TikTok, as well as 9.1 million followers on Instagram.

His account would include dances, skits and miming to songs, movies and TV shows.

Net worth

According to sportskeeda, Beck has a net worth of $5 million.

The 21-year-old has earned most of his money through advertisements and brand collaborations on his social media accounts.

He has worked with the likes of Bumble, Mattel and also became the MLS’ first ever ‘social playmaker’ earlier this year.

Football career

Beck has a previous career in football, originally playing for the SC del Sol club soccer team in Phoenix.

He went onto captain the U.S Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program (ODP) in Arizona between 2014 and 2017.

Beck moved to Utah during his final two years of high school where he played for hte Real Salt Lake Academy and also trained with the first team.

He then studied sports at the University of Portland in 2019 where he had a full-ride scholarship and played as a midfielder for the Portland Pilots men’s soccer team.