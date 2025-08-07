The son of a Manchester United legend is following in his father’s goalscoring footsteps at Old Trafford.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more than a decade, Premier League strikers were terrorised by England international Wayne Rooney. During his time at Man United, he scored 183 goals in almost 400 appearances for the Red Devils.

Now, his son Kai is rising through the ranks at the same club where his father cemented himself as a Premier League icon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooney Jr, 15, has been playing in the under-16s Super Cup NI. Scoring in Man United’s opening game of the tournament, he replicated Viktor Gyokeres’ celebration while his parents, Wayne and Coleen, cheered him on from the stands.

Despite being knocked out of the competiton by Southampton, he recently took to Instagram to reveal he has made a massive jump up the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Posting on his Instagram story, young Rooney confirmed he had travelled to Croatia to play with Man United’s under-19s squad. There, the Red Devils will take part in the Mladen Ramljak Tournament.

The tournament will see some of football’s top academy squads taking part, including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Benfica.

Kicking off today (Thursday, August 7), Man United will start the group stage against Austrian side Rapid Vienna.