Scotland are hoping to qualify for back-to-back European Championships for the first time

Scotland are on the verge of securing their place at next summer’s European Championships in Germany. The Tartan Army have enjoyed an exceptional qualification campaign which has seen them register a perfect five wins from five matches under the guidance of Steve Clarke.

Scotland are one win away from earning their spot at the Euros but they face the toughest test of their qualification journey so far as they travel to the Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla to take on three-time European champions Spain. The fixture is likely to attract huge interest from audiences around the world as Scotland aim to become the first nation to earn automatic qualification to next summer’s tournament.

But when is Scotland’s visit to Spain and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Spain vs Scotland?

Scotland will face Spain in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday 12 October at 7.45pm (UK time).

The fixture will take place at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla. The stadium has a capacity of around 57,000 and is mainly used by the Spanish national team.

Scotland can secure their place at next summer’s tournament if they avoid defeat or if Norway fails to beat Cyprus on the same night.

How to watch Spain vs Scotland

Scotland’s clash against Spain will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1.

English viewers can listen to all of the talking points on BBC Radio Scotland or through TalkSport2.

Who has the better head to head record?

Steve Clarke’s men recorded a hard fought 2-0 victory over Spain in their last meeting back in March with Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay bagging both the goals.

The victory was Scotland’s first over Spain since a Kenny Dalglish inspired 3-1 win during the 1984 World Cup and the Tartan Army are hopeful of recording back to back wins over Spain for the first time in their history.

Overall Scotland have won four of their 14 meetings with Spain, while they have drawn four and lost six.

Team news

Ryan Jack is the latest name to withdraw from the Scotland squad ahead of their visit to Spain.

The Rangers midfielder was a doubt heading into the game due to an injury that he sustained against former club Aberdeen. Jack joins Kieran Tierney in the list of absentees, but Steve Clarke has opted against calling up a replacement.

Elliot Anderson is another name who will not travel with the team. The Newcastle academy graduate was called up during the last international break, but still has a big decision to make about his international future, amid interest from England, who he is also eligible to represent.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is desperate to boost his side’s hopes of qualification and his team enter the game with confidence after a 7-1 win against Georgia and a 6-0 triumph over Cyprus.

However, they will be without injured Barcelona star Pedri along with fellow midfielders Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio.