Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former footballer Stan Collymore has shared a tragic update about his family.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Nottingham Forest striker took to social media to share that his family was mourning the loss of a “genuinely wonderful person”.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old former England international announced that his mother, Doreen, had died at the age of 94.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on X, Collymore, who netted 41 goals in 65 league appearances for Forest, said: “It's with the most profound sadness and deepest sorrow to announce the passing of my beautiful Mom, Doreen Collymore today, aged 94.

Former Nottingham Forest striker Stan Collymore. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“Many people in Cannock, at Villa, and at the clubs I played for knew her and always asked how she was, which she loved and appreciated. So, passing on the news is for those who may have met her, however briefly, to pay their respects.

“I held her hand and stroked her head as she passed on, and although grief is very fresh, as a son, my gratitude for being lucky enough to have such a genuinely wonderful person as my mom is my overriding emotion today and always will be.

“I'll post funeral arrangements for those who knew her and who can join us to celebrate her life in due course. The two photos are the first and last we had together, and what a journey in between. 'Mom, why do you love me?' 'Because you're mine.'”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collymore began his football career in Walsall's youth system before moving to local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers. Born in Staffordshire, he joined local non-league side Stafford Rangers in 1990 after being released by Wolves.

His prolific goal-scoring form caught Nottingham Forest's attention in 1993, and two years later, Liverpool signed him. Following two seasons at Anfield, Collymore joined Aston Villa, the club he had supported since childhood.