Greenock Morton has called off its William Hill Championship match against Partick Thistle today due to a frozen pitch. | Greenock Morton FC

Football matches up and down the country have been called off as Storm Bert causes carnage with the UK weather.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Bert has wreaked havoc on the domestic football calendar with Blackburn’s Championship clash against Portsmouth one of a number of games called off.

Bradford’s League Two game against Accrington and Fleetwood’s match with MK Dons have also become victims of the weather. In the National League, the derby between Rochdale and Oldham and Halifax’s meeting with Sutton have also gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of publication, no Premier League fixtures have been affected.

Storm Bert has brought heavy rain and strong winds across the UK, with amber warnings for snow and ice in place for parts of Scotland and northern England.

Blackburn called an 11am pitch inspection and a statement on their X feed said: “Due to an unplayable pitch caused by torrential rain, today’s match against @Pompey at Ewood Park has been postponed by the match official.”

North of the border, Morton’s Ladbrokes Championship game with Partick Thistle failed a morning pitch inspection.

Kelty Hearts’ League One clash with Arbroath is also off as is the League Two encounter between Bonnyrigg Rose and Stirling Albion.