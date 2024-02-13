Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-England manager Sven-Goran Erikkson will be in the managerial team for a Liverpool Legends charity match after expressing his wish to manage The Reds.

Eriksson, 75, revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and had been told by doctors that he had "at best one year to live". Liverpool have now confirmed that Erikkson, who managed the English national team between 2001 and 2006, will take his place in the Anfield dugout for the Legends charity match against Ajax in March.

It follows a campaign from the fans after Eriksson reveal his wish to one day coach The Reds. Speaking to Sky News following the news of his diagnosis, Erikkson said: "My father is still a Liverpool supporter and I am a Liverpool supporter too, always have been. So I always wished to be the manager of Liverpool and that will not happen, but I'm still a Liverpool fan."

A statement from Liverpool read: "We are delighted to confirm Sven-Goran Eriksson will be part of the LFC Legends management team for the game against Ajax Legends at Anfield, on 23 March. The former England boss will join a dugout of LFC greats, including Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, for the annual LFC Foundation charity match. All connected with the club and LFC Foundation look forward to warmly welcoming LFC fan Sven and his family to Anfield - and seeing him in the dugout on the day - for a fantastic fundraising occasion."