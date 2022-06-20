Here is the best XI of players that have joined Premier League clubs this summer.

The Premier League summer transfer window opened ten days ago and there has already been plenty of action amongst the top tier clubs, as they look to strengthen ahead of another hugely competitive campaign.

Aston Villa have so far been the most active in the window, bringing in four new permanent signings, while Liverpool, Leeds United, Tottenham and Southampton all have three apiece.

Meanwhile, the three newly promoted clubs are yet to make any signings as they look to avoid the drop next season, while the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are also quiet bar plenty of rumours.

With the summer window looking set to be another exciting one, we have taken a look at the best starting line-up of all the transfers completed so far in the Premier League...

1. Gavin Bazunu - Southampton Gavin Bazunu has been one of the most impressive young goalkeepers in the EFL in recent years after enjoying a brilliant loan spell with Portsmouth. The 20-year-old has now joined their local rivals Southampton on a permanent deal for a reported fee of £12 million.

2. Ivan Perisic - Tottenham Perisic joined Tottenham on a free last month and is likely to take up a wing-back role, like he did under Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

3. Diego Carlos - Aston Villa Diego Carlos was a surprise signing for Aston Villa, with the club confirming the £26m deal out of nowhere last month. The 29-year-old is likely to be on big money and Steven Gerrard’s side will be hoping he can back it up.

4. Nayef Aguerd - West Ham West Ham’s defence was plagued with injuries last season and they have finally succeeded in their search for a centre-back. The London club confirmed the £30m signing of Nayef Aguerd from Rennes today.