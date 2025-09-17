Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is due in court today

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is due in court today enter pleas to a series of sex offence charges.

The 32-year-old is accused of five counts of rape against two women, as well as one count of sexual assault against a third woman.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, when he was an Arsenal player.

He was charged four days after leaving the north London club, following the expiration of his contract at the end of June.

The Ghanaian is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court at 10am on Wednesday, the day after he came on as a substitute for Spanish side Villarreal in their Champions League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Partey, who previously gave his address as Potters Bar, was granted bail at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month with the conditions that he cannot contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

He joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a transfer worth around £45m.

The Ghanaian international played 35 games for the north London club in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals.

Partey has also made more than 50 appearances for Ghana including at the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

An Arsenal spokesperson previously said: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the club is unable to comment on the case.”

The case is listed for a plea and trial preparation hearing.