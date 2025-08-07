Villarreal CF have signed Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, just days after he was charged in a London court with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.

The 32-year-old, whose contract with Arsenal expired at the end of June, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with five counts of rape against two women, and one count of sexual assault against a third. The alleged offences occurred between 2021 and 2022 during his time at Arsenal.

Partey did not enter any pleas and was granted conditional bail. One of the bail terms requires him to inform police of any permanent changes of address or international travel. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on September 2.

Despite the serious allegations, Villarreal announced on Thursday they had reached an agreement with Partey and that he would begin training with the team on Friday. The club did not reveal the duration of his contract.

In a statement posted on their official X account, Villarreal addressed the ongoing legal proceedings in England: “The club is also aware that the player is currently involved in legal proceedings in England. The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him.

The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case. Due to the law in England in relation to ongoing proceedings, the club is unable to comment further.”

Villarreal also added: “Villarreal CF wishes to clearly reiterate its strong commitment to respect and diversity and firmly condemns any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behaviour that undermines the dignity of individuals.”

Partey joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in 2020 for £45.3 million and made 120 Premier League appearances. He previously played for Atlético, Mallorca, and Almería.

In a separate club statement praising his footballing qualities, Villarreal described him as: “A complete midfielder with great stamina and exceptional physical attributes. He is an excellent ball-winner and has the ability to start moves from deep. The African footballer also boasts a good shot from mid-range and has the ability to break lines when driving forward.”