Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The charges relate to allegations made by three separate women over incidents said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed on Friday, July 4.

The Metropolitan Police said the midfielder has been charged with raping two women and the sexual allegation relates to a third women. The Ghanaian international was charged four days after leaving the North London club.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised the prosecution of Thomas Partey for multiple counts of rape – after carefully reviewing a comprehensive file of evidence,” said Jaswant Narwal of the CPS. “Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges.”

Partey, 32, of Hertfordshire, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5. The Metropolitan Police said the investigation began in February 2022 after they received an initial report of rape.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, said: “Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward. We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team.”

The CPS urged the public to respect the legal process. Narwal added: “We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. We know there will be significant public interest in this announcement, but it is absolutely vital that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”