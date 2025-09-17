Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey leaving Southwark Crown Court in London, where he has been charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Ben Whitley/PA Wire | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has pleaded not guilty to raping two women.

The 32-year-old is accused of five counts of rape against the two alleged victims, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022 when he played for Arsenal. Partey spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and his not guilty pleas during a short hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who now plays for Spanish club Villarreal, faces trial under a High Court judge at the same court on November 2 next year.

Partey’s latest court appearance comes the day after he came on as a substitute in his new club’s Champion League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in London.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Christopher Hehir told Partey: “Your trial will take place at this court on November 2 of next year, 2026. I appreciate that is quite a long way in advance. As you may appreciate the crown courts have a huge backlog of work which means that trials do take a long time to come on.

“Because you have bail effectively you are sitting behind a queue of people in prison who are waiting to be tried.”

The judge granted bail on the same conditions as Partey was placed under at a previous hearing – that he cannot contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.