Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is set to attract major interest in the January transfer window, reports suggest.

Mateta, 28, has been one of the Premier League’s most dependable strikers over the past 18 months.

He scored 17 goals in all competitions last season as Palace lifted the FA Cup and finished 12th in the league. Fourteen of his 16 Premier League goals came in the final 16 matches, capped off with a hat-trick against Aston Villa.

The Frenchman has flourished since manager Oliver Glasner took over, but Palace have suffered heavy losses over the summer - most notably the departure of Eberechi Eze, with the winger joining Arsenal.

Marc Guehi was on the cusp of joining Liverpool on deadline day, but the move collapsed as Palace failed to secure a replacement.

Now, talks over Mateta’s own future have stalled despite his existing contract running until 2027.

According to CaughtOffside, a brutal bidding war is expected to break out in January, with three clubs in the race for the £40m striker.

They have claimed that Aston Villa, Leeds United and Newcastle United are all keen on securing Mateta’s signature.

Villa boss Unai Emery wants more depth upfront for a campaign that includes a Champions League battle. Leeds United are considering an ambitious bid as part of their longer-term rebuild.

Meanwhile Newcastle, who bought in both Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade to replace Alexander Isak, see Mateta as a proven Premier League option in case the latter struggles to find form.