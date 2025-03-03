Jean-Philippe Mateta lies injured after a challenge from Millwall's English goalkeeper Liam Roberts. | AFP via Getty Images

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has spoken to Milwall’s goalkeeper after the latter put him in hospital.

When the two clubs met at Selhurst Park for the fifth round of the FA Cup last weekend, play was halted when a high challenge from Milwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts saw Mateta struck in the head by his boot. Roberts was sent off and Mateta was on the ground for eight minutes receiving medical treatment, before being stretchered off.

The French striker was rushed to hospital and needed 25 stitches for a “severe laceration” by his left ear, while his team went on to beat Milwall 3-1.

Roberts has received a flurry of criticism for the challenge, which Palace manager Oliver Glasner described as “a terrible foul”. He added: “He is conscious and he is in hospital. His ear looks terrible. It's a very serious injury so we hope all the best for him.

“We are not really happy. We can't be really happy. Of course it's a great win and we are into the quarter-finals, but when you lose a player, especially with a foul like this, you have two different feelings in your stomach."

“Honestly, I didn't want to see it. I just watched it and it's terrible. I'm sure the goalkeeper didn't want to injure JP in this situation, no player wants this. But if you get to the ball with this intensity, with the foot at this height, you cannot do that. It's so dangerous and we all have responsibilities for our health.

“I don't want to blame him [Roberts], but it is a terrible foul. I didn't see it in the game, it was so quick. I could see the goalkeeper had a lot of intensity, but he touched the ball first. I have seen it now in slow motion, and it is worse.”

Now, the Mirror has reported that Roberts got in contact with Mateta on Saturday evening (March 1). It is understood that the French forward does not hold a grudge against the Milwall goalie and the pair wished each other well - a far cry from the Milwall fans who were chanting “let him die” as he laid on the pitch.

While he is unlikely to return for Palace’s Premier League clash with Ipswich Town this weekend, it is thought he may be fit and ready after the upcoming international break.