Crystal Palace star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta had to be given oxygen and treated on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher with a head injury after a reckless challenge by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

The incident took place during Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie between Crystal Palace and Millwall that took place at Selhurst Park. Following a video assistant review (VAR) Liam Roberts was sent off. As he attempted to clear a long ball from his line, he kicked the side of Mateta’s head.

Following the collision, Jean-Philippe Matetahad had to be fitted with a neck brace and carried off on a stretcher to an ambulance after needing lengthy medical treatment.

What is the update on Jean-Philippe Mateta?

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish told the BBC’s Kelly Somers that “So far we know he’s got a bad gash behind his ear and a head injury.

“He’s at the hospital and we hope for the best. There’s a lot of emotion in football but we need to talk to that challenge.

“In all the time I’ve watched football I’ve never seen a challenge like it. I looked to see how old the keeper is and he’s 30-years old.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace is stretchered off the pitch by medical staff after a challenge by Liam Roberts of Millwall (not pictured) which resulted in a red card during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Crystal Palace and Millwall at Selhurst Park on March 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“That’s the most wreckless challenge on a football pitch I think I’ve ever seen. He needs to have a long hard look at himself that lad because he’s endangering a fellow professional, maybe even his life.

“It’s difficult for me to talk about the rest of the game because we’re worried about JP and it’s just a terrible, terrible challenge.

“They’re all professionals out there and they’ve got to treat each other like professionals. They’ve got a duty of care and that goalkeeper hasn’t had one.

“It’s difficult for me to think about anything else with JP in hospital. It’s a dreadful challenge and why the referee needs to go to the screen I’ve got no idea.

“He’s a human being let’s forget about a football player that’s not just a normal challenge. If you’re kicking someone in the head with full force God knows what damage has been done to him.”

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 12 Premier League goals for Crystal Palace this season and is their leading scorer.