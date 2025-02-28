Can Manchester United beat Fulham at Old Trafford this weekend? | Getty Images

Football scores can be a tricky thing to predict - especially with the famed “magic” of the FA Cup.

Even in the last round, we saw a surprise result as Liverpool were dumped out of the tournament by Plymouth Argyle - a club that have been struggling towards the bottom of the Championship.

This round, the south coast minnows travel up to Premier League giants Manchester City, while high-flying Nottingham Forest clash with Ipswich Town. Most of the games are also being televised, with the exception of Bournemouth vs Wolves.

We asked ChatGPT to predict the scorelines for this weekend’s FA Cup fifth round matches - and the AI certainly threw a spanner into the works.

Aston Villa 3-0 Cardiff City: Villa's superior ability should see them through, especially playing at home.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Millwall: Palace come into this fresh off a 4-1 win over Aston Villa in the league and have conceded in just three of their last nine matches.

Preston 0-1 Burnley: Burnley have won four of their last five games without conceding, and this Lancashire derby may not see a lot of action.

Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves: Wolves recently secured a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League and could repeat the result.

Manchester City 4-0 Plymouth Argyle: City are expected to dominate against Plymouth, who have struggled defensively this season.

Newcastle 2-3 Brighton: There could be plenty of goals in this one, and it may take extra time to separate these two.

Manchester United 1-2 Fulham: Manchester United have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine home games, and they could be in for a shock when Fulham head to Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Ipswich Town: Nottingham Forest have failed to win their last four matches but should have too much for Ipswich, who have proved well below Premier League standard this season.