Joshua Kimmich has been linked with moves to the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. | Getty Images

One of the Bundesliga’s top talents - who is wanted by a plethora of Premier League clubs - could be available to sign for free this summer.

For the past decade, the German has been a mainstay in Bayern Munich’s starting XI, first playing in the heart of the midfield and more recently at right-back. A versatile but dependable player, he has been someone both fans and managers alike can consistently rely on.

Now age 30 but still playing top-level football, Joshua Kimmich’s future hangs in the balance. Multiple sources have reported that Bayern Munich have withdrawn their contract offer for the German, even though his current deal expires in the summer.

It comes as Bayern have worked to secure new deals for a number of their key players, including Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala - with the latter now signed until 2030. Kimmich seemed destined to join them in putting pen to paper too.

But according to German publication Bild, Kimmich has hesitated on signing that new deal, and his offer has now been formally withdrawn.

Their report said: “Bayern officials cannot understand why he is still hesitating. They want a fundamental decision, not to talk to him about the contents of his contract.

“The man whom Karl-Heinz Rummenigge described as the ‘captain of the future’ back in 2020 can leave on a free transfer in the summer.”

In the past few years, plenty of Premier League clubs have entertained the possibility of signing Kimmich. Last summer, it was Arsenal and Manchester City who were particularly interested, although LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid posed fierce competition for them.

Previously, Liverpool have also been linked with the German midfielder, although that was due to his connections with ex-manager Jurgen Klopp.