Why Bayern Munich 'aren't allowed' to wear their home kit in the Champions League this season
Bayern, spearheaded by Harry Kane upfront, will take on the Scottish club tonight (February 12) in the first leg of their Champions League playoff.
Both clubs are iconic in their own rights, and both teams are instantly recognisable the moment they step onto the pitch. When you see green and white, most football fans immediately think of Celtic - and Bayern are unmistakeable in their traditional red kit.
The only problem is, they haven’t worn it once in the Champions League this season.
In every single European fixture this season, Bayern have either worn their black away kit or the beige third kit, depending on their opposition. This includes their home fixtures at the Allianz Arena.
It has certainly raised some eyebrows... not wearing your home kit at your home stadium is a strange choice indeed. But now, rumours are circulating that the kit has actually been banned by UEFA.
According to German publication Bild, Bayern Munich have been prohibited from wearing their home kit in the Champions League. This is because the numbers and lettering on the kit is too dark, and does not contrast with the dark red of the home kit.
UEFA therefore claim it does not offer enough contrast for TV viewers, and violates the tournament’s visibility regulations.
So even though Bayern’s red and black contrasts perfectly with Celtic’s green and white, they will almost certainly be stepping onto the pitch at Celtic Park in their away kit tonight.