The best XI of nepo footballers - including stars from Bournemouth, Ipswich and Manchester City

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

1st Mar 2025, 6:00am

Nepotism is here to stay in our society - and the sporting world is no exception to this.

If anything, it’s much easier to make a name for yourself in sport if your name already carries a significant amount of weight. It’s what helped Ronaldinho’s son to land a contract with Championship side Burnley, and for Brooklyn Beckham to waltz into whatever football team he wants, regardless of his talent.

But nepotism isn’t always bad; in some cases, the genetic advantage has catapaulted some footballing sons into stardom of their own right and merit.

Here is a starting XI of the best “nepo ballers” in world football today - including a Dutchman who is setting the Premier League alight and a couple of strikers who could even win the Champions League this season.

Son of legendary Man United goalkeeper Peter, the Danish man has forged a strong career of his own, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield with Leicester City.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel

The son of Man United stalwart Phil Neville (you're going to notice a theme here), Harvey rose through the ranks at Old Trafford - and now plays for Phoenix Rising in the MLS.

2. RB: Harvey Neville

The son of Ryan Giggs - also of Man United fame - Zachary also came through the Man United academy. The 18-year-old now plays for Sheffield United's under-21s.

3. CB: Zachary Giggs

We finally move away from Man United and over to the son of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. James, 22, is a defender for Wigan Athletic in League One and has played 27 times this season.

4. CB: James Carragher

