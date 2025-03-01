If anything, it’s much easier to make a name for yourself in sport if your name already carries a significant amount of weight. It’s what helped Ronaldinho’s son to land a contract with Championship side Burnley, and for Brooklyn Beckham to waltz into whatever football team he wants, regardless of his talent.
But nepotism isn’t always bad; in some cases, the genetic advantage has catapaulted some footballing sons into stardom of their own right and merit.
Here is a starting XI of the best “nepo ballers” in world football today - including a Dutchman who is setting the Premier League alight and a couple of strikers who could even win the Champions League this season.
