If anything, it’s much easier to make a name for yourself in sport if your name already carries a significant amount of weight. It’s what helped Ronaldinho’s son to land a contract with Championship side Burnley, and for Brooklyn Beckham to waltz into whatever football team he wants, regardless of his talent.

But nepotism isn’t always bad; in some cases, the genetic advantage has catapaulted some footballing sons into stardom of their own right and merit.

Here is a starting XI of the best “nepo ballers” in world football today - including a Dutchman who is setting the Premier League alight and a couple of strikers who could even win the Champions League this season.

GK: Kasper Schmeichel Son of legendary Man United goalkeeper Peter, the Danish man has forged a strong career of his own, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield with Leicester City.

RB: Harvey Neville The son of Man United stalwart Phil Neville (you're going to notice a theme here), Harvey rose through the ranks at Old Trafford - and now plays for Phoenix Rising in the MLS.

CB: Zachary Giggs The son of Ryan Giggs - also of Man United fame - Zachary also came through the Man United academy. The 18-year-old now plays for Sheffield United's under-21s.