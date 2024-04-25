Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez will remain as Barca head coach beyond the end of the 2023/24 season in a stunning U-turn, despite previously planning to leave the club at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Back in January, Xavi had announced his intentions to step down from his position as manager of the Catalonian giants in the wake of a 5-3 defeat against Villareal - now, however, it seems that this will no longer be the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, Xavi’s Barcelona sit second in the La Liga table, eleven points behind bitter rivals Real Madrid with just six games left to play. Recently, they had a chance to gain some ground on Los Blancos in El Clasico, but fell to a 3-2 defeat after Jude Bellingham netted a late winner.

Additionally, Barca are also out of the Champions League. Despite defeating PSG in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie away from home, the Parisians turned the game on its head in the second leg, eventually winning by a score of 6-4 on aggregate.

To compound their misery, Barcelona were also dumped out of the Copa Del Rey by Athletic Bilbao in the quarter finals this season - meaning they will end the 2023/24 having collected no major silverware - unless they can complete a major turn of fortune in La Liga.

Speaking to reporters outside the home of Barcelona president Joan Laporta, vice-president Rafa Yuste said [via The Guardian]: “Xavi will stay, he’s really happy and excited. We’ve never opened talks for any other coach. Deco trusts Xavi, it’s guaranteed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Laporta said [via Fabrizio Romano on X]: “We did not discuss with any other manager as we were just waiting for Xavi to change his mind. Nothing was gonna happen with other coaches before the end of the season, the only priority was Xavi”.