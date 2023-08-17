Every UEFA Super Cup final featuring a British team as Man City celebrate victory in Athens
Manchester City are the seventh British team to lift the UEFA Super Cup
Manchester City have added the UEFA Super Cup to their growing trophy cabinet with a penalty shootout victory over Sevilla.
Pep Guardiola’s team avenged their defeat in the Community Shield in perfect fashion by scoring all five of their penalties, after a 1-1 draw in Athens. While Nemanja Dudelj missed the decisive penalty for Sevilla at the end of the shootout.
The triumph gives Guardiola the unique distinction of being the first ever coach to win the competition with three different clubs, after previous titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
He also joins the likes of Alex Ferguson, Thomas Tuchel, Brian Clough and Bob Paisley by leading a British side to glory in the competition.
With that in mind we take a look back at all of the British teams to compete in the UEFA Super Cup and how they fared on the night.