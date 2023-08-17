Telling news your way
Every UEFA Super Cup final featuring a British team as Man City celebrate victory in Athens

Manchester City are the seventh British team to lift the UEFA Super Cup

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
3 minutes ago

Manchester City have added the UEFA Super Cup to their growing trophy cabinet with a penalty shootout victory over Sevilla.

Pep Guardiola’s team avenged their defeat in the Community Shield in perfect fashion by scoring all five of their penalties, after a 1-1 draw in Athens. While Nemanja Dudelj missed the decisive penalty for Sevilla at the end of the shootout.

The triumph gives Guardiola the unique distinction of being the first ever coach to win the competition with three different clubs, after previous titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

He also joins the likes of Alex Ferguson, Thomas Tuchel, Brian Clough and Bob Paisley by leading a British side to glory in the competition.

With that in mind we take a look back at all of the British teams to compete in the UEFA Super Cup and how they fared on the night.

Bob Paisley’s Liverpool were the first British team in history to compete in the UEFA Super Cup and they were crowned the winners after two-legs against a Hamburger team, featuring former striker Kevin Keegan. Liverpool were locked level at 1-1 in the first leg in Germany, but they produced a stunning performance at Anfield to win the second leg 6-0. (Getty Images)

1. 1977: Liverpool 7-1 Hamburger (two legs)

Liverpool defended the European Cup in 1978 but they were unsuccessful in the UEFA Super Cup as they were beaten 4-3 across two legs by Belgian side Anderlecht. (Getty Images)

2. 1978: Anderlecht 4-3 Liverpool (two legs)

British club’s dominated the European Cup in the late 1970s and Nottingham Forest enjoyed further success with a 2-1 victory over two legs against Barcelona. (Getty Images)

3. 1979: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Barcelona (two legs)

Nottingham Forest won back to back European Cups to return to the UEFA Super Cup stage and they were unfortunate to miss out consecutive titles in this competition as they were the first and only team in history to lose through the away goals rule. (Getty Images)

4. 1980: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Valencia (two legs)

