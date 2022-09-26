Scotland will play Ukraine once more this year as they continue their bid to top their UEFA Nations League group

For the second time in a week, Scotland will play Ukraine for a place in the Nations League.

Not only is the this the second time in a week Scotland have played Ukraine, but it will be the third time this year following Ukraine’s win over Scotland in the qualifying knock-out final of the World Cup earlier this year.

While Scotland lost their first meet with Ukraine in June, they came back to take revenge by winning 3-0 at Hampden Park on Wednesday 21 September and will be hopeful of keeping the winning streak they are currently enjoying as they bid to top their Nations League group and reach the next stage of the UEFA competition.

However, after losing to the Scots, Ukraine are now in the hunt for revenge and Ukraine’s manager Oleksandr Petrakov has been issuing warnings to his upcoming opponents.

Speaking after Ukraine’s win over Armenia, Petrakov said: “We are still in the hunt for first place and we want to beat Scotland and take revenge on them.

“But it’s football, who knows what will happen on Tuesday.”

Scotland, on the other hand, need just one point tomorrow to top their Nations League group and win promotion.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Ukraine vs Scotland...

What time is Ukraine vs Scotland kick-off?

Ukraine and Scotland will meet on Tuesday 27 September 2022 and the match has a scheduled kick-off of 7.45pm BST.

Che Adams during Scotland’s 3-0 win over Ukraine last week

What channel is Ukraine vs Scotland UEFA Nations League match on?

Premier Sport is broadcasting all of Scotland’s UEFA Nations and will continue to show the upcoming fixture as Scotland take on Ukraine at the Stadion Jozefa Pilsudskiego in Krakow, Poland.

This is technically a home match for Ukraine but is having to be played in Poland due to the ongoing conflict.

Build up to the match will start at 7pm BST ready for a 7.45pm kick off on Premier 1 (Sky Channel 412, Virgin Channel 551).

Ukraine vs Scotland live stream options

Premier Sports subscribers can access a live stream via the Premier Player app or online at the Premier Sports website.

Premier Sports subscriptions start from £9.99/month. There are also pacakge optios to access the channels through Sky, Virgin, Amazon Prime and netgem.

What are the latest odds?

All odds are courtesey of Bet365

The overall win probability is leaning in favour of Ukraine.

Ukraine to win: 23/20

Draw: 5/2

Scotland to win: 21/10

What’s the latest squad news?

Scotland’s manager, Steve Clarke, has said he is “not short of issues” ahead of the upcoming match as Scott McKenna, Scott McTominay and Kieran Tierney all out of the running while Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes are recovering from illness.

Adams has since clarified he has trained and will be ready to play despite his recent illness while Manchester United’s McTominay will miss the Nations League decider after a second booking in Scotland’s win over Republic of Ireland.

Scotland are already without their captain and defender Andy Roberston as well as fellow defenders Nathan Petterson and Grant Hanely, midfielder David Turnbull and forwards forwards Jacob Brown and Ross Stewart.

Ukraine, on the other hand, have all 23 players who were available for their 5-0 thumping of Armenia still free for selection.