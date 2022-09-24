Here are all the important details ahead of England vs Germany next week.

England suffered a disappointing defeat in their Nations League clash with Italy on Friday night, leaving them without a win in five matches.

In a game that saw Bukayo Saka start at left wing-back and Ivan Toney dismissed from the squad, Giacomo Raspadori’s second half goal saw the Three Lions relegated to League B.

Gareth Southgate will now lead his side into their final match before the Qatar World Cup as they host Germany next week.

The two teams last met in the reverse Nations League fixture back in June, taking a point each as Harry Kane equalised with a penalty shortly before the final whistle.

Here is everything you need to know about England vs Germany...

When is England vs Germany?

England are set to take on Germany in their final Nations League match on Monday 26th September - kicking off at 7:45pm.

The game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London - the same venue that saw England beat Joachim Low’s side in the Euros Round of 16 last summer.

How to watch on TV

England’s Nations League matches are being broadcasted live on Channel 4 - including their clash with Germany.

Coverage of the match is scheduled to begin at 7pm and conclude at 10pm.

The game can also be live streamed via All 4’s official website and app.

Are tickets still available?

It was confirmed earlier this week that the tie at Wembley Stadium has sold out.

The London venue has a capacity of 90,000.

Team news

John Stones is set to return from a ban served in England’s defeat to Italy, after seeing red against Hungary in June.

Southgate is also confident Jordan Henderson will be available after missing Friday’s match due to match fitness.

The Liverpool captain has been absent from the Premier League since last month after suffering a hamstring problem.

Jack Grealish will serve his own ban after picking up a yellow card after he was brought on against Italy.

Meanwhile, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer remain sidelined after missing out on their loss to Hungary with Covid-19, while Julian Brandt was also forced to withdraw from the squad due to illness.

Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger picked up his second booking of the tournament on Friday and will also miss out on his return to London.

England possible starting lineup: Aaron Ramsdale; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Ben Chilwell; Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Germany possible starting lineup: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Matthias Ginter; Jonas Hofmann, Ilkay Gundogan, Joshua Kimmich, David Raum; Thomas Muller, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane

Odds

Despite England’s poor form in recent matches, the Three Lions remain favourites to win the clash on Monday evening.

Both sides will be desperate to claim the three points after suffering defeat on Friday, however it is Hansi Flick’s side that need a win if they are to overtake Italy in the group.

The hosts have won only two of their last seven meetings, however haven’t lost to Germany since an international friendly in March 2017.

• England win - 7/5

