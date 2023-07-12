Newcastle youngster Anthony Gordon helped England Under-21s to their first major honour since 1984

Anthony Gordon has been named the Player of the Tournament for England at the Under-21 European Championship.

The Newcastle youngster shone for the Three Lions in Georgia - scoring two goals whilst also providing one assist on England’s route to glory.

Gordon was praised for his versatility throughout the tournament and was successfully used in both the centre forward and wide areas during the competition.

The 22-year-old is the first England player to win the award at Under-21 level since Mark Hateley in 1984 and follows in the footsteps of notable winners such as Andrea Pirlo, Fabio Cannavaro and Luis Figo.

The Under-21 tournament can often act as a huge platform for players to rise to stardom at senior level, but who are the last five players to win the award and where are they now?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who are the last five players to win the Under-21 Player of the Tournament?

2021 - Fábio Vieira (Portugal)

Fabio Vieira's form at the U21 championship caught the eye of Arsenal last summer. (Getty Images)

Arsenal youngster Fabio Vieira was awarded the Player of the Tournament award for runners-up Portugal in the 2021 tournament.

The former Porto star was an ever-present in the Portugal team which beat Spain, Italy, Croatia, Switzerland and England.

Vieira scored one goal during the competition and went on to win the league and cup double with FC Porto the following season.

Vieira arrived at Arsenal last summer for a fee in the region of £34m, but he is yet to establish himself as a first team regular under Mikel Arteta.

2019 - Fabian (Spain)

Fabian is now a first team regular for Spain. (Getty Images)

Spain have been a dominant force in the Under-21 European Championships in recent years and they have reached the final in five of the last seven tournaments.

Their most recent triumph came in 2019 and the star of the show was midfielder Fabian who was described as an excellent all-rounder by football experts for his defence-splitting passes and quick feet on the ball.

The PSG midfielder has continued to thrive since the tournament in Italy and he has established himself as a full Spain international with 18 caps.

Fabian was a key member of the Napoli team which won the Coppa Italia in 2020, before transferring to PSG.

He lifted the Ligue 1 title in his first season with the French giants and played a total of 27 league games.

2017 - Dani Ceballos (Spain)

Dani Ceballos was signed for Real Madrid just two weeks after his heroics in 2017. (Getty Images)

Dani Ceballos was a member of the Spain team which finished runners-up in the 2017 final.

The midfielder began the tournament as a substitute but showed his talents in the final three games of the tournament by dictating and controlling the midfield.

His performances earned him a transfer to Real Madrid just two weeks after the tournament. Ceballos initially struggled for first team football and spent two years on loan at Arsenal.

The Spanish midfielder played a much more prominent role for the La Liga giants last term and was a member of the team which lifted the 2023 Copa Del Rey.

2015: William Carvalho (Portugal)

William Carvalho was part of the Portugal team which won Euro 2016. (Getty Images)

Portugal is another nation which has produced a series of talented young players over the last decade and one example of this is William Carvalho.

The defensive midfielder was an ever-present in the Under-21 Portugal team which finished runners-up in the 2015 final.

Carvalho shined with his commanding and tenacious midfield performances and was awarded the Player of the Tournament award, despite missing a decisive penalty in the shoot-out against winners Sweden.

Carvalho enjoyed a seven-year spell at Sporting CP from 2011 to 2018 and he is now an integral part of the team at Real Betis.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed huge success for Portugal and he has made 80 first team appearances, whilst also winning Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

2013: Thiago Alcantara (Spain)

Thiago has played for the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in a hugely successful career. (Getty Images)

Spanish midfielders have dominated the Under-21 European Championship in recent years.

Thiago Alcantara was the stand out player in the 2013 edition and he won his second consecutive trophy with Spain’s Under-21s after an earlier triumph in 2011.

The midfielder netted three goals and made one assist for Spain at the tournament in Israel and was quickly promoted to the first team after the tournament.

Thiago was a member of the Barcelona team which won the Champions League in 2011 and he later joined Bayern Munich in 2013.

During his time in Germany, Thiago won a further seven league titles, four DFB-Pokal cups and one Champions League.