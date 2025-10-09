Vinicius Jr apologises to influencer Virginia Fonseca after romance ends when messages to model Day Magalhaes surface

Football star Vinicius Jr has publicly apologised to influencer Virginia Fonseca after their brief romance ended when romantic messages exchanged with another woman surfaced.

The apology was posted on Instagram from Seoul, South Korea, on October 8, where the Real Madrid player was training with Brazil's national team.

In the message, Vinicius described Virginia as "an incredible woman, an admirable mother, and someone for whom I have enormous affection and respect."

He said she had travelled to Madrid three times to see him and that there had been "a sincere connection", even though they were not officially a couple.

Virginia Fonsecaplaceholder image
Virginia Fonseca | @virginia/newsX

He wrote: "I'm not ashamed to admit that I was careless, that I didn't respond in the best way possible, and that I disappointed her. Therefore, I want to apologise publicly, with an open heart, because I understand that a true relationship only exists when there is respect, trust, and transparency."

The influencer, who finalised her divorce from singer Ze Felipe in July, ended her relationship with the player after screenshots emerged showing messages between Vinicius and Brazilian model Day Magalhaes.

Day Magalhaes poses in undated photo. She exposed alleged conversations with Vini Jr. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (@dany.magh/newsX)placeholder image
Day Magalhaes poses in undated photo. She exposed alleged conversations with Vini Jr. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (@dany.magh/newsX) | @dany.magh/newsX

Day, a designer and model living in Italy, shared alleged conversations with the footballer on social media, confirming she had been involved with him since May.

She said she chose to go public because she "didn’t think the way things were happening was right," adding that she and Vinicius had exchanged photos, videos, and video calls while he was also seeing Virginia.

Video shows Vini Jr. alongside Virginia, undated. The two are no longer together after the influencer discovered screenshots of conversations between the player and a model. (@vinijr/newsX)placeholder image
Video shows Vini Jr. alongside Virginia, undated. The two are no longer together after the influencer discovered screenshots of conversations between the player and a model. (@vinijr/newsX) | @vinijr/newsX

After the posts circulated, Virginia shared a video singing a country song about being single and posted from Madrid, where she had been staying.

Rumours about her relationship with the Real Madrid player had begun months earlier after she appeared in several videos filmed inside his home, including one inside his walk-in wardrobe featuring a black-and-white rug identical to one seen in the player’s earlier posts.

Fans had speculated about a romance after Vinicius and Virginia were seen dancing together in a video shared on his Instagram, and she had been spotted wearing his football shirt in support of him.

Neither Vinicius nor Virginia have commented further since the apology.

