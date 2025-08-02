The football season has kicked off in earnest today (August 2), and players are already signing their names in the history books.

Unfortunately, Walsall midfielder Brandon Comley has picked up a record in the opening game of the season - for all the wrong reasons.

When football historians look back on the 2025/26 League Two season, Brandon Comley’s name will be right next to the words “first red card of the year”.

The 29-year-old was sent off in the 20th minute of their opening game at home to Swindon Town, not long after Evan Weir scored the first goal of the game.

In a clumsy incident with Swindon striker Aaron Drinan, Comley tripped over Weir and - while reaching out at Drinan, grabbed the striker by both the shirt and the ankle.

The Irishman went down and referee Oliver Mackey was quick to issue Comley with a straight red card.

Speaking ahead of the season opener, Comley had voiced his excitement about the upcoming campaign.

He said: “I’m buzzing that the season is about to start - the pre-season fixtures are great but everyone longs to get into the real stuff, getting to the main fixtures, getting the season cracking and getting going.

“I think every team is going to put up a good test this year.”