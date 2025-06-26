EFL fixture release day is today (Thursday 26 June) with fixture announcements being made very soon.

League One and League Two get going first, with the 2025-26 seasons starting on the weekend of August 1-3. The Championship follows with the action starting on the weekend of August 8-10.

The season draws to a close on the weekend of May 2-3 next year. In the third tier, Luton must avoid slipping further down the divisions after back-to-back relegations, with Plymouth and Cardiff also having to adjust to life in League One.

Barnet and Oldham are back in the football league after last season’s promotion to League Two, replacing Carlisle and Morecambe. The official reveal for the matches is set for 12pm BST.

For the 24 Championship clubs, the 46 league matches will be played across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four bank holidays. There are only five midweek sets of fixtures scheduled for League One and League Two clubs. The final games of the regular season will be played on May 2-3, before the play-offs then begin.