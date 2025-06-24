Middlesborough have appointed Rob Edwards as their new head coach, the club has confirmed.

The 42-year-old, who left Luton by mutual consent in January, replaces former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, whose reign was brought to a close earlier this month after the Teessiders missed out on the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Middlesbrough are delighted to announce the appointment of Rob Edwards as our new head coach. A Premier League promotion winner, he joins the club on a three-year contract and is joined in the dugout by Adi Viveash and Harry Watling.

“Rob brings a wealth of experience, having led Luton to the top-flight during his first season at the club, and he followed that by managing the Hatters in the Premier League.”

Edwards added: “It’s a real privilege to be given the opportunity to be head coach of this great football club. It’s something that’s not lost on me, how big this is, how important this is, and what it means to people. There is an amazing fanbase.

“It felt instantly that this was right for me and it got me excited. If I was going to come back in, I wanted to come back in at a place where we had a chance, and we have a really good chance here.

“We have a brilliant owner who historically gives his coaches time, support, and the tools needed to try and be successful. I can’t wait to get started now.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Edwards, including the clubs he has managed in the past and his family.

Managerial history

A central defender in his playing days, Edwards was a commanding presence in the back four of clubs like Aston Villa, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Edwards had an interim spell in charge at former club Wolves, but launched his coaching career in earnest with non-league Telford before taking charge of Forest Green, who he steered into League One.

Following a stint at Watford, he arrived at the Hatters and guided the team into the Premier League in May 2023.

He survived relegation from the top flight after just a single season but left earlier this year following a run of four successive Championship defeats as the club hurtled towards and ultimately slipped into League One.

Edwards’ task will be to re-establish Middlesborough as promotion contenders after a disappointing 10th place finish at the end of last season which extended their top-flight exile to eight years.

Is Rob Edwards married?

Despite being a professional footballer - and then moving into management - Edwards has tried to keep his public and private lives separated. Therefore, information about his personal life is limited.

But we do know that he is married to wife Kelly, and the couple have three children (a son and two daughters). Their ages are not known, and we don’t know when Edwards and Kelly tied the knot.