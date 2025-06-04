Michael Carrick has left his post as Middlesbrough head coach, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.

The former Manchester United midfielder leaves the Teesside outfit after missing out on a play-off place in the season just concluded. Carrick, who previously had a spell as United caretaker manager, had been in charge at Boro since October 2022.

“We’d like thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future.”

Now, attentions have turned towards who might replace him at the Riverside Stadium, with plenty of contenders in the running. Many of these names will be familiar faces, with some also shortlisted for the Sheffield United job, should the club part ways with Chris Wilder.

Shane Orton, head of betting PR for Sportscasting, said: “The chance to take over at Middlesbrough would appeal to lots of out-of-work managers and the fact that Gary O'Neil spent a number of years at the club means he's an obvious candidate.

“He wasn't a complete success at Bournemouth but he was possibly a bit unlucky to be sacked when he was. Things didn't end too well at Wolves, but he's a highly-rated young manager.

“Steve Cooper has a very good Championship record and while his reputation has been damaged by his spell in charge of Leicester, you can definitely see him figuring in Middlesbrough's thinking.

“There would be plenty of names in the frame now that Boro have sacked Michael Carrick, and his former England team-mate Steven Gerrard would definitely bring some glamour to Teesside.”

Here are the full odds for the next Middlesbrough manager:

Gary O’Neil - 3/1

Steve Cooper - 7/2

Sean Dyche - 5/1

Rob Edwards - 6/1

Steven Gerrard - 8/1

Danny Rohl - 10/1

Richie Wellens - 12/1

Nigel Pearson - 14/1

Dave Challinor - 16/1

Kevin Muscat - 20/1

Paul Heckingbottom - 20/1

Phil Parkinson - 20/1

John Mousinho - 25/1

Ruben Selles - 25/1

Steve McClaren - 25/1