Sheffield United target Liverpool youngster as Birmingham raid Premier League for new goalkeeper
After narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League - losing to Sunderland in the play-off final - Sheffield United are looking to bolster their squad in the transfer market to mount a stronger title challenge next season.
While the future of manager Chris Wilder still hangs in the balance, the Blades have turned their attention towards signing Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton. The 22-year-old is nowhere near the starting XI at Anfield, and the Star has reported that a move is firmly on the cards.
But a major obstacle stands in Sheffield’s way - they’ve already tried to sign Morton once before. The Blades made a move for him last summer, which was rejected by Liverpool.
Morton, who has previously been loaned out to Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, recently took to social media with a cryptic Instagram post that alludes to a move away from Anfield.
He said: “Growing up, I watched this club every chance I got, always by the side of my family - supporting it wasn’t just about football, it was about sharing something special with the people who’ve supported and cared for me throughout my life.
“To see the joy on everyone’s faces when we lifted the trophy, it was the proudest moment I’ve ever felt as a footballer. Thank you to everyone for your incredible support, as always. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
Birmingham ‘agree deal’ for Premier League goalie
Birmingham City have won the race to sign a highly-rated goalkeeper from Brighton and Hove Albion.
Despite fierce compeition from the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham have reportedly come to a “full agreement” for James Beadle to join them for the upcoming Championship season on loan, reported sister title BirminghamWorld.
With six caps for England at the under-21 level, and nine clean sheets while on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season, Beadle, 20, has firmly established himself as a quality keeper in the second tier, despite not getting a single senior call-up by Brighton.
Birmingham do still have number one keeper Ryan Allsop, and he’s unlikely to lose his place in the starting XI, Beadle will offer some excellent competition for him.
