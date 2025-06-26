The fixtures for the 2025-26 English Football League season will be released today (Thursday 26 June).

All fixtures will be on the BBC Sport website and app as soon as they are announced. The fixtures will be released at 12:00 BST.

The groups for the EFL Trophy will also be revealed at 14:30 BST on Thursday, while the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will be held at 16:30 BST. The start to the new EFL season will be split over the weekends of 1-3 August for League One and League Two and 8-10 August in the Championship.

The scheduled 46 rounds of Championship matches will take place across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four bank holidays. Birmingham, Wrexham and Charlton might have differing ambitions this season after being promoted to the second tier.

After losing the play-off final, Sheffield United will be staying in the Championship. The club chose to replace Wilder with Selles, who had been sacked by Hull despite guiding the Tigers to safety.

In League One, Cardiff and Plymouth will be looking to secure an immediate return to the second tier along with Luton, who suffered their second consecutive relegation to come down with them on a dramatic final day. In League Two, Barnet and Oldham will be making their EFL return after winning promotion from the National League last season.